The Screen Actors Guild has announced a first round of presenters for the 2023 SAG Awards.

The 29th annual awards show will take place Feb. 26 at the Fairmont Century Plaza hotel in Los Angeles and stream live on Netflix's YouTube Channel at 8 p.m. EST.

Andrew Garfield will present the SAG Life Achievement Award to actress Sally Field.

Emily Blunt, Jessica Chastain, Don Cheadle, Caleb McLaughlin, Paul Mescal and Ashley Park will also present awards.

Additional presenters will be announced next week.

Antonia Gentry and Haley Lu Richardson were previously announced as this year's SAG Awards ambassadors.

The Banshees of Inisherin and Everything Everywhere All at Once lead the nominees with five nominations each, including for Best Ensemble in a Movie. Ozark follows with four nominations.