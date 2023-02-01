South Korean boy band BSS is teasing its new single album.

The K-pop group, a subunit of the boy band Seventeen, released a highlight medley for the album, Second Wind, on Wednesday.

Second Wind features the title track "Fighting" and two other songs: "Lunch" and "7PM."

In the video, "Fighting" is described as "like a positive energy your own cheerleaders BSS offer you to help you start a refreshing day thinking 'I can do this!'"

"Lunch" will "wash away the drowsiness of the afternoon and fill you with subtle but invigorating energy," while "7PM" is "a good song to wrap up your tough and tiring day."

Seventeen unveiled the track list for Second Wind on Tuesday. The group will release teaser videos Thursday and Friday ahead of the album's release Feb. 6.

BSS consists of Seventeen's Seungkwan, DK and Hoshi.

The subunit originally made its debut with the single "Just Do It" in 2018.

As a full group, Seventeen consists of Seungkwan, DK, Hoshi, S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Wonwoo, Woozi, Mingyu, The8, Vernon and Dino.