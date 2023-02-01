Paramount+ announced the Frasier revival began production Wednesday. The first image showed Frasier Crane's airline ticket from Seattle to Boston.

Crane became a radio call-in host on the spinoff. The plot of Crane's journey back to Boston remains under wraps, but the announcement confirmed some new characters and one returning character.

Jack Cutmore-Scott will play Freddy, Crane's son with ex-wife Lilith, now an adult. Nicholas Lyndhurst will play Alan, a university professor Crane knew in college.

Toks Olagundoye will play the head of the psychology department. Jess Salguerio will play Freddy's college roommate.

Crane will have a nephew, David, played by Anders Keith.

Grammar first expressed interest in a Frasier revival in 2019. Paramount+ greenlit the series in 2021.

CBS Studios produced Frasier though it aired on NBC. ViacomCBS also owns Paramount+.

