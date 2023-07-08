Only Murders in the Building actress Selena Gomez posted numerous Polaroid photos of her partying with pop music icon Taylor Swift on the Fourth of July.

"Sometimes you need to be around empowering, kind and kick ass gals. I needed that," Gomez captioned the gallery, which has gotten more than 4 million "likes" since it was shared on her account early Saturday.

The candid pictures show Gomez, Swift, stylist Ashley Avignone, Sydney Ness, and Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana, casually dressed and having fun in a kitchen and outside at Swift's Rhode Island home.

On Friday, Swift shared the same images with the message: "Happy belated Independence Day from your local neighborhood independent girlies."

There are no men in the photos.