Veronica Mars and People We Hate at the Wedding actress Kristen Bell has shared on Instagram a photo of her with several other celebrities vacationing in Idaho this week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The portrait, which has gotten more than 500,000 "likes" since it was posted Friday, showed the group seated at an outdoor dinner table.

Smiling for the camera were former Friends co-stars Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox; Ozark Emmy winner Jason Bateman; comedians Jimmy Fallon and John Mulaney; rocker Johnny McDaid; actress Olivia Munn; screenwriter Shiri Appleby; ex-NASA engineer Mark Rober; and broadcast journalist Jake Tapper.

Bell also posted numerous photos of Shepard with their two young daughters whose faces are obscured to protect their privacy.

The holiday took place at the South Fork Lodge, which comedian Jimmy Kimmel bought in 2020.