Actress and pop music star Selena Gomez released a new single called "Scared of Loving You" on Thursday.

She also announced she has a new album -- I Said I Love You First -- due out March 21.

The album is a collaboration with her fiance, songwriter-producer Benny Blanco.

"How would they love you, as much as I love you. Scared of Loving You, song and lyric video, with @itsbennyblanco out now!" Gomez wrote on Instagram.

The post, which has already gotten nearly 2 million "likes," featured a video of her and Blanco enjoying a day at Disneyland.

Hulu, which is owned by Disney and is the streaming home of Gomez's hit comedy series Only Murders in the Building, commented: "Crying. This is the sweetest thing ever."

The couple announced their engagement in December.