Friday's Google Doodle celebrates Valentine's Day.

The artwork shows a variety of yummy-looking chocolates in pink wrappers with "Google" spelled out in icing on the tops of treats.

Chocolate is the traditional treat given in the United States to loved ones in honor of the winter holiday on Feb. 14.

Festive decorations also commonly incorporate the colors of red and pink.

CBS News noted the celebration dates back to 5th century B.C. when a festival was held on Feb. 15 recognizing the founding of Rome and honoring the fertility god Lupercus.

The annual event lasted about 1,000 years until the Catholic Church took over Rome and a feast day was established in honor of St. Valentine, a martyred bishop, and to celebrate the sanctity of marriage on Feb. 14.

Gift-giving became part of the tradition in the 14th century and continues today.