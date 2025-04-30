FX Entertainment announced Wednesday that Shogun Season 2 will begin filming in January.

The second chapter of the drama inspired by James Clavell's novel will pick up a decade after Season 1 took place.

Hiroyuki Sanada returns to star as Lord Yoshii Toranaga, who "fought for his survival as his enemies in the Council of Regents united against him," an official synopsis says.

Cosmo Jarvis reprises Jon Blackthorne, the English sailor who "shared vital strategic secrets with Toranaga that tipped the scales of power in his favor to win a century-defining civil war," the description continues.

Season 2 will further the further the stories of Toranaga and Blackthorne, "whose fates are inextricably entwined."