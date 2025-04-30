Prime Video is previewing The Better Sister, a thriller series arriving on the streamer May 29.

The show is based on the Alafair Burke novel and stars Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks as estranged sisters Chloe and Nicky. It explores "the terrible things that drive sisters apart and ultimately bring them back together."

Chloe has a seemingly perfect life until her husband Adam (Corey Stoll) is murdered.

The trailer, released Wednesday, shows Nicky arriving at Chloe's penthouse apartment "as soon as she could" and embracing Chloe.

As the preview continues, viewers learn Chloe's teenage son Ethan, portrayed by Maxwell Acee Donovan, is Nicky's biological son and Adam was Nicky's ex-boyfriend.

"The prime suspect sends shockwaves through the family, reuniting the two sisters, as they try to untangle a complicated family history to discover the truth behind his death," an official synopsis says.

The series also stars Kim Dickens, Maxwell Acee Donovan, Bobby Naderi, Gabriel Sloyer, Gloria Reuben, Matthew Modine and Lorraine Toussaint.