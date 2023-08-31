Season 2 of Taika Waititi's 18th-century pirate comedy, Our Flag Means Death, is set to premiere on Max Oct. 5.

The streaming service released a 1-minute teaser Wednesday, showing the aristocratic Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) pining for Captain Blackbeard (Waititi), the lover he spurned at the end of Season 1.

The eight-episode second season from executive producer Waititi and creator-showrunner David Jenkins will also feature returning cast members Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O'Neill, David Fane, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, and Leslie Jones.

Minnie Driver and Bronson Pinchot will co-star.

"October 5th just got badass," Jenkins tweeted Wednesday.

"Season 2 is brought to you by the hard working members of WGA, SAG AFTRA, IATSE, and the incredible film and tv artisans of New Zealand. They do their country proud."

The Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA have been on strike for weeks, shutting down most major film and TV productions in North America.