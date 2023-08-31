Season 2 of 'Our Flag Means Death' to premiere Oct. 5
UPI News Service, 08/31/2023
Season 2 of Taika Waititi's 18th-century pirate comedy, Our Flag Means Death, is set to premiere on Max Oct. 5.
The streaming service released a 1-minute teaser Wednesday, showing the aristocratic Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) pining for Captain Blackbeard (Waititi), the lover he spurned at the end of Season 1.
The eight-episode second season from executive producer Waititi and creator-showrunner David Jenkins will also feature returning cast members Samson Kayo, Vico Ortiz, Ewen Bremner, Joel Fry, Matthew Maher, Kristian Nairn, Con O'Neill, David Fane, Samba Schutte, Nat Faxon, and Leslie Jones.
