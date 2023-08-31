Season 2 of The Lincoln Lawyer premiered on July 6.
"The audience response to the show has been so gratifying and wonderful, and we are thrilled to have the opportunity to dive back into Michael Connelly's universe and bring Mickey Haller and his world to the screen again," showrunners Ted Humphrey and Dailyn Rodriguez said in a statement Wednesday.
Copyright 2023 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.