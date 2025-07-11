Comedy Central announced an adult animation panel at San Diego Comic-Con featuring the creators of South Park, Digman! and Beavis and Butt-Head.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Comedy Central Adult Animation panel, scheduled for 6:45 p.m. July 23 at the San Diego Convention Center's Hall H, will feature Trey Parker and Matt Stone of South Park, Andy Samberg of Digman! and Mike Judge of Beavis and Butt-Head.

The network also announced a companion event, inviting fans to "step into the world of South Park" in an immersive experience from 11 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. July 25-26 at Quartyard in San Diego. The experience will include interactive photo moments, cosplay contests, giveaways, exclusive merchandise, trivia contests and karaoke.

CBS, which shares a parent company with Comedy Central, previously announced San Diego Comic-Con panels for shows including NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Starfleet Academy and Ghosts.

South Park's new season premieres July 23, followed directly by the Digman! Season 2 premiere.