HBO Max is previewing the upcoming documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes, arriving on streamer in two parts, on July 18 and July 25.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trailer released Friday shows the music icon reflecting on both his career and personal life.

"I think music saved my life," he concludes. "It gave me a reason to live... Everything I've done and everything I've lived through has somehow found it's way into my music."

The singer, 76, recently canceled his tour following his diagnosis with a brain disorder known as normal pressure hydrocephalus or NPH.

The documentary will include never-before-seen performance clips and showcase "the hidden complexities" of Joel's life.

"From his childhood on Long Island, shaped by the absence of his father, to his first bands, the women he loved and the colleagues and collaborators who both supported and betrayed him, Joel's decades of songwriting mirror his rich, complicated autobiography," the official synopsis reads.

The documentary premiered June 4 at the Tribeca Film Festival.