Netflix is giving a glimpse of the Scott Pilgrim anime.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a teaser trailer for the animated series Wednesday.

Scott Pilgrim is based on the Bryan Lee O'Malley graphic novels, which were previously adapted as the 2010 live-action film Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. The original cast of the film will voice their characters in the anime series.

Michael Cera returns as Scott Pilgrim, with Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, Satya Bhabha as Matthew Patel, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Brie Larson as Envy Adams, Aubrey Plaza as Julie Powers and Jason Schwartzman as Gideon Graves.

Scott Pilgrim follows Scott, a bass player in the local band Sex Bob-Omb, as he attempts to win a battle of the bands while taking on the seven evil exes of his new love interest, Ramona.

O'Malley will serve as writer, executive producer and showrunner with Ben David Grabinski, who illustrated the graphic novels. The series is animated by Science SARU.

"We're getting the band back together!" O'Malley and Grabinski announced in March. "We can't wait for fans and newcomers alike to see what we and our partners at Science SARU have been cooking up. It's going to be a wild ride."

Scott Pilgrim premieres Nov. 17 on Netflix.