RBD, Chencho Corleone and Myke Towers have joined the lineup for Billboard Latin Music Week.

Billboard announced a second round of artists for the event in a press release Wednesday.

Feid and Manuel Turizo will also make appearances.

The artists join Shakira, Edgar Barrera, Fonseca, Gale, Grupo Frontera, Sebastian Yatra and other artists. Shakira will give a Q&A at the event.

Billboard Latin Music Week features exclusive panels, conversations and performances from Latin music stars. The event coincides with Hispanic Heritage Month.

The event will mark a reunion for RBD's Christian Chavez, Maite Perroni and Christopher Uckermann, who will discuss the group's reunion tour after a 14-year hiatus.

RBD announced the Soy Rebelde tour in January. The tour kicks off Aug. 25 in El Paso, Texas, and conclude Dec. 1 in Mexico City.

Billboard Latin Music Week will take place Oct. 2-6 at Faena Forum in Miami.