Scarlett Johansson and Margot Robbie dazzled on the red carpet Tuesday.

Johansson, 38, and Robbie, 32, attended the New York premiere of their film Asteroid City.

Johansson wore a white drop-waist dress with a rosette at the bustline, while Robbie sported a peplum mini dress with a black bodice and pleated white skirt.

Writer and director Wes Anderson was also present at the event, along with Jason Schwartzman, Tom Hanks, Jeffrey Wright, Bryan Cranston, Adrien Brody, Maya Hawke and other cast members.

Asteroid City is a new romantic comedy-drama written and directed by Anderson. The film takes place in 1955 and centers on a Junior Stargazer convention held in a fictional American desert town.

The movie had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, where Johansson discussed working with Anderson.

"You're in it," the actress said of being on set. "He very much creates the whole environment, and it's a physical, tangible, usable space."

"It feels very vibrant," she added. "It's very fulfilling."

Asteroid City opens in select theaters Friday before a wide release June 23.