Olivia Rodrigo will release a new song in June.

The 20-year-old singer and actress announced the single "Vampire" in a post Tuesday on Instagram.

Rodrigo shared the news alongside the "Vampire" cover art, which showed her with a pair of two Band-Aids on her neck.

"my new song vampire is out june 30th! you can presave now. so excited for this ahhhhh!!!!!!!" she captioned the post.

Twilight actor Taylor Lautner and the Twilight official Instagram account responded in the comments.

"K WHO TF BIT YOU," Lautner wrote.

"been waiting for this day!!!!! dreams really do come true," the Twilight account said.

"Vampire" will be Rodrigo's first new music since her debut album, Sour, released in May 2021.

The song represents "the sound of an artist firmly in control, imbued with a sense of maturity and a bold confidence," according to Rodrigo's label, Geffen.