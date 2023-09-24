Reality TV personality Savannah Chrisley posted a heartfelt tribute to her late ex-fiance, former professional hockey player Nic Kerdiles.

"Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today... I miss and love you. I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you,'" Chrisley, 26, wrote on her Instagram Story Saturday.

People.com said Kerdiles, 29, died on Saturday after he ran his Indian Motorcycle through a stop sign into the side of a BMW around 3:30 a.m. in a residential area north of central Nashville.

The other driver was not injured in the incident.

Kerdiles and Chrisley started dating in November 2017, got engaged in December 2018 and broke up in July 2020.

Chrisley appeared on the long-running docu-series, Chrisley Knows Best and Growing Up Chrisley.