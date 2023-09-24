The Nun II is the No. 1 movie in North America for a third, straight weekend, earning an additional $8.4 million in receipts, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Expend4bles with $8.3 million, followed by A Haunting in Venice at No. 3 with $6.3 million, The Equalizer 3 at No. 4 with $4.7 million and Barbie at No. 5 with $3.2 million.

Rounding out the top tier are My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 at No. 6 with $3 million, It Lives Inside at No. 7 with $2.6 million, Dumb Money at No. 8 with $2.5 million, Blue Beetle at No. 9 with $1.8 million and Oppenheimer at No. 10 with $1.6 million.