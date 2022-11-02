HBO Max has released the trailer for Santa Camp, its new documentary following a variety of aspiring Santas from diverse backgrounds as they undergo training in New Hampshire.

"Every summer, a horde of professional Santas, Mrs. Clauses and elves descend on a campsite in the New Hampshire woods to learn the tricks of their trade," reads a synopsis from WarnerMedia, "but this year is different the organizers, members of the one-hundred strong New England Santa Society, have decided to tackle a complicated problem - - the lack of diversity in the Santa industry."

The documentary will feature a Black Santa named Chris, a transgender Santa named Levi, and a disabled Santa named Fin as they navigate the complexities of Santa's place in American society.

The trailer features the new arrivals addressing the challenges they face, and threats they receive, while achieving their dreams of being accepted as Santa.

Santa Camp is directed by Nick Sweeney and debuts Nov. 17 on HBO Max.