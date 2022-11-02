Peacock is giving a glimpse of the new series Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin.

ADVERTISEMENT

The streaming service shared a trailer for the musical comedy series Wednesday featuring Adam Devine

Bumper in Berlin is a spinoff of the Pitch Perfect film series. The TV series follows Bumper Allen (Devine) as moves to Germany to revive his music career.

Peacock previously released a teaser trailer that shows Bumper performing a mashup of "Take On Me" and "99 Luftballoons."

The Pitch Perfect franchise is based on the Mickey Rapkin book Pitch Perfect: The Quest for Collegiate a Cappella Glory. Devine played Bumper in Pitch Perfect (2012) and Pitch Perfect 2 (2015) but did not appear in the third film, Pitch Perfect 3 (2017).

Sarah Hyland , Flula Borg and Jameela Jamil will star with Devine in Bumper in Berlin.

Megan Amram serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer, with Devine and Elizabeth Banks to also executive produce.

Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin premieres Nov. 23 on Peacock.