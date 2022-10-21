Sam Smith is going on tour in 2023.

The 30-year-old singer announced their Gloria tour of the United Kingdom and Europe on Friday.

The new tour kicks off April 12 in Sheffield, England, and ends May 21 in Turin, Italy.

Tickets go on sale Oct. 27, with pre-sales to begin Oct. 25 for those who pre-order Smith's album Gloria.

"I cannot wait to see you all sailors, its going to be truly incredible," Smith wrote on Instagram.

The Gloria tour is in support of Smith's forthcoming album of the same name. The album features the singles "Love Me More" and "Unholy."

Smith released a single and music video for "Love Me More" in April, saying the song marks a "new era" in their music.

"I'm overjoyed to announce the release of my new song Love Me More. It feels like the perfect way to begin this new chapter with you," they wrote.

Smith will release Gloria on Jan. 27. The album will be their first since Love Goes, released in October 2020.