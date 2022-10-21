South Korean girl group Blackpink will headline the BST Hyde Park music festival.

The K-pop stars will make their U.K. festival debut at the event in July in London.

Blackpink will take the stage July 2. Tickets go on sale Oct. 27, with presales for American Express card members to begin Friday.

With their performance, Blackpink will become the first K-pop act to headline a major U.K. festival.

Previously announced headliners include Pink, who will perform June 24 and 25, Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band, who will take the stage July 6 and 8, and Billy Joel, who will perform July 7.

In 2019, Blackpink became the first K-pop girl group to perform at Coachella music festival. The festival marked the group's official U.S. debut.

Blackpink are known for such singles as "Whistle," "Ddu-Du Ddu-Du," "How You Like That" and "Pink Venom." The group released its second studio album, Born Pink, in September.

Blackpink consists of Jisoo, Jennie, Rose and Lisa.