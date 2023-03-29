Sam Heughan has joined the cast of the Starz series The Couple Next Door.

Starz and Channel 4 said in a press release Wednesday that they have ordered the six-part psychological thriller from Eagle Eye Drama.

The Couple Next Door is described as a "deliciously dark" drama that explores "the stultifying claustrophobia of suburbia and the fallout of chasing your darkest desires."

Heughan stars with Eleanor Tomlinson, Jessica De Gouw and Alfred Enoch.

"When Evie (Tomlinson) and Pete (Enoch) move into an upscale neighborhood, they find themselves in a world of curtain twitching and status anxiety. But soon find friendship in the shape of the couple next door, alpha traffic cop Danny (Heughan) and his wife, glamorous yoga instructor Becka (De Gouw)," an official synopsis reads.

Heughan is best known for playing Jamie Fraser on the Starz series Outlander, which will return for a seventh season in June.

"I'm thrilled to be working with Eagle Eye Drama and director Dries Vos again and adding a third series with my Starz family. Dries has a unique visual flair and I'm sure we're going to make something special," Heughan said in a statement.

"Evie is an exciting challenge for me -- a girl whose world is turned upside down as she navigates devastating trauma, which isn't helped by unresolved issues from her past. We have an excellent team on board, and I am looking forward to exploring this dark and complicated world alongside Sam and our director Dries," Tomlinson added.

The Couple Next Door is loosely adapted from the Dutch series New Neighbours. The show is written by David Allison and directed by Dries Vos.