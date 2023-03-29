Amazon Prime has released an official trailer for the upcoming series Dead Ringers in which Rachel Weisz portrays twin gynecologists in a serialized, gender-swapped remake of David Cronenberg's 1988 cult classic.

"We are extraordinary," Weisz can be heard saying in the trailer. "We are as close to perfection as you can get... we don't need anyone else, we never have."

Weisz will portray Eliot and Beverly Mantle, "twins who share everything: drugs, lovers and an unapologetic desire to do whatever it takes -- including pushing the boundaries of medical ethics -- in an effort to challenge antiquated practices and bring women's healthcare to the forefront," according to plot synopsis released by Amazon.

The 1988 original, starring Jeremy Irons, is based on the novel Twins by Bari Wood, which is in turn a highly fictionalized retelling of the story of Cyril and Stewart Marcus.

The Marcus twins were doctors who practiced gynecology in New York City in the 1960s and 70s and died within a few days of each other in the same Upper East Side apartment in 1975.

The series is written by Alice Birch of Normal People, The Wonder, and Succession and is set to premier on April 21 on Amazon Prime.