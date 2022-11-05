Hip-hop group Salt-N-Pepa was inducted into the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles.

Cheryl "Salt" James and Sandra "Pepa" Denton reunited with Deidra "DJ Spinderella" Roper for the induction ceremony Friday.

The group's placard marked the 2,738th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, placed nearby that of their favorite hip-hop artist, Missy Elliott.

The Grammy-winning group came to prominence in the late 1980s through the mid-1990s with hits like "Whatta Man," "Push It," and "Let's Talk About Sex."

The trio brought home the Grammy for Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group for 1995's "None of Your Business."

"Women who are overlooked and underestimated, just keep pushing it," James told reporters on Friday.

"Keep the faith. Your setback is a setup for your comeback...Keep your head up and keep on pushing it ladies."

Denton and James met as nursing students at Queensborough Community College in Queens, N.Y. There, they created a diss track as a class project for a mutual friend which became a local hit.

Roper then joined them at the age of 16 as their official DJ and is now considered the most celebrated and iconic female DJ in hip-hop.

Roper split from her two bandmates in 2019 in a highly publicized breakup but spoke of reconciling on Friday.

"It wasn't just the music, it was our relationship, and that means everything to me so whatever we got to do to fix that, let's get some unity back in this," she said at the ceremony.

The unveiling was originally scheduled for 2020 but was delayed by two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I am so honored. I am so happy, because it's over 37 years after that we are standing here," Denton Said.