HBO has canceled its science-fiction series, Westworld, after four seasons.

"Over the past four seasons, Lisa and Jonah have taken viewers on a mind-bending odyssey, raising the bar at every step," the cable TV network said in a statement Friday.

"We are tremendously grateful to them, along with their immensely talented cast, producers and crew, and all of our partners at Kilter Films, Bad Robot and Warner Bros. Television. It's been a thrill to join them on this journey."

Production company Kilter Films added: "Making Westworld has been one of the highlights of our careers. We are deeply grateful to our extraordinary cast and crew for creating these indelible characters and brilliant worlds.

"We've been privileged to tell these stories about the future of consciousness -- both human and beyond -- in the brief window of time before our AI overlords forbid us from doing so."