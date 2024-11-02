Salma Hayek says Like Water For Chocolate -- the new series she executive produced -- is a distinctly Mexican story with themes of love, family and struggle that people of all cultures might appreciate.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It is for Mexicans, but it's also for the rest of the world, because we do have a literature jewel and many talent jewels," Hayek, 58, told reporters about her cast and creative teams in a recent virtual press conference.

"One of the things that I'm thrilled about is giving this a platform for it to be discovered in the rest of the world."

The six-part adaptation of Laura Esquivel's novel premieres Sunday on Max.

The romance and family drama takes place in the early 20th century during the Mexican Revolution and stars Irene Azuela as Mama Elena, Azul Guaita as Tita, Ana Valeria Becerril as Rosaura, Tita's sister and Andres Baida as Pedro Muzquiz, the man Tita and Rosaura love.

"It is not a huge production. It is only huge because of the huge talent that worked there because the budget was not as huge as we thought," Hayek said.

"We see it as huge because of the immensity of the spirit, the passion, the talent of the people that worked in front and behind the scenes, and it was so moving. It's a part of being Mexican."