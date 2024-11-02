Longmire alum and Dark Winds star Zahn McClarnon is celebrating Native American Heritage Month with the beloved monster Elmo from Sesame Street.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Join us and our friend Zahn McClarnon this November as we celebrate Native American Heritage Month and recognize the Indigenous peoples across the land now known as the United States," said a message accompanying a video released to social media on Friday.

"Together, let's celebrate the cultures and heritage of our Indigenous families and friends who shape, lead, and enrich our communities!"

McClarnon hugs Elmo in the 20-second video and says: "As a proud member of the Lakota tribe, I wanted to wishes everyone a Happy Native American Heritage Month. Aho."

"We love you!" Elmo said.

Dark Winds Season 3 is set to premiere on March 9.

Longmire ran for six seasons and is now streaming on Netfliox.