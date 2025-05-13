Sports Illustrated has unveiled the cover models for its 2025 swimsuit issue.

Actress Salma Hayek , social media star and former gymnast Oliva Dunne, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, and model Lauren Chan are featured on the covers of the 61st swimsuit edition of the magazine.

"Every single woman in this issue brings with her a why," said editor MJ Day in a statement. "It's more than a word. It's a compass. A unique and powerful reason for being here. And it's not just about looking beautiful in a swimsuit; it's about what she represents and the change she's driving in her own life and in the world around her."

Hayek, 58, a Mexican American actress known for such films as Desperado (1995), From Dusk to Dawn (1996) and Fools Rush In (1997), said she was shocked to be invited to model for the iconic issue. She discussed the experience with Savannah Guthrie and Craig Melvin on Today Tuesday.

"I still can't believe it," she said. "I remember when I was young and hot. I used to look at this magazine... I wanted to see who was the new gorgeous model, the new girl of the moment, and it never crossed my mind that I could be on that cover, because it didn't look like me, or my body's not necessarily the model type, and I never thought that was a possibility, and for it to happen when I'm 58. It's really shocking."

The photoshoot required Hayek to overcome imposter syndrome and try on over 100 bathing suits, only to lose her suitcase that contained the ones she'd had altered.

She said when they arrived on the beach in Mexico to begin shooting, she saw a whale and that moment helped her find her center.

"This is magical, this is like my land -- I'm 58, I'm doing this. My generation, especially Mexican women, we thought we were going to be dismissed at 35. And I got so excited and I felt really free," she said.

Dunne, 22, previously appeared in the SI swimsuit issue in 2023, when she modeled in Puerto Rico, and in 2024, when she was photographed in Portugal.

Still, when she heard she would grace the cover, she cried.

"That is crazy. I am a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model. Cover model," she said.

Chiles, 24, made her debut with this year's shoot.

"The biggest thing I want people to take away [from the photo shoot] is understanding that my body is my body and that I have the ability to express it in millions of different ways and people are going to accept that. It's really cool just being able to finally embrace my beauty in the way I can," she said. "So hopefully people can see the beauty inside of me and that they understand that this is a dream come true for me."

Chan, 33, previously modeled for the magazine in 2023 and 2024, in the Dominican Republic and Mexico, respectively.

"I've always had a little bit of hope, but to have it actually happen is... I'm speechless," she said.