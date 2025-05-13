Kesha, whose debut album, Animal, was released three years after Dreamgirls, also discussed her upcoming album on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
She said the album is called "period, but just like the period," after the punctuation mark. The album drops July 4.
"This is my first album -- I'm the CEO of Kesha Records, my own record label and this is the first album that I have legal rights to my own voice," she said. "So I'm really excited for the world to hear this because I've been in control of everything. I've written every song, co-produced everything, it's my own record label. It's been all of my vision, all of my words, a lot of hard work, a lot of joy, really coming back home to myself."
The singer previously struggled to release new music due to her legal battle with with her former producer Lukas Gottwald, better known as Dr. Luke. She accused Gottwald in 2014 of being both sexually and emotionally abusive, and he subsequently sued her for defamation.
"I'm feeling what freedom really looks like, feels like, sounds like," she said.
Kesha most recently released "YIPPEE-KI-YAY" with T-Pain in March, as well as "Delusional" and "Joyride" in 2024.
