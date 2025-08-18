MTV has announced a first round of performers and honorees for the MTV Music Video Awards.

J Balvin will perform the live premiere of "Noventa," his song with DJ Snake, as well as "Zun Zun" with Justin Quiles and Lenny Tavarez.

In addition, Rhymes will be honored with the first-ever MTV VMA Rock the Bells Visionary Award, while Martin will receive the first-ever Latin Icon Award.

LL Cool J was previously announced to host the MTV VMAs Sept. 7 at UBS Arena in New York. The show will air at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and MTV, and also stream on Paramount+.