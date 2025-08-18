Natalie Dormer of Elementary, The Tudors and Game of Thrones fame has signed on to star in Netflix's new eight-part series set in the Extraction universe.

The ensemble for the as-yet-untitled thriller will include the previously announced cast members Omar Sy and Boyd Holbrook

Glen Mazzara is showrunner, writer, and executive producer.

"A mercenary (Omar Sy) embarks on a dangerous mission to rescue hostages in Libya," the streaming service said in a press release Monday.

"Trapped between warring factions and ruthless killers, he must navigate life-or-death choices while confronting deep emotional wounds. The series explores the trauma, betrayal, and moral conflicts of characters pushed to the edge."