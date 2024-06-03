Sabrina Carpenter announced her new album Monday. Short N' Sweet will release Aug. 23.

Ahead of the album, Carpenter, 25, will release new music Thursday. Her current single, "Espresso," is #1 on Spotify and U.K. charts.

Short N' Sweet will be Carpenter's sixth album. She recently performed at Coachella and was musical guest on the Saturday Night Live season finale with host Jake Gyllenhaal.

"This project is quite special to me and I hope it'll be something special to you too," Carpenter said in a statement. "I also have a surprise coming for you on Thursday night so keep an eye out."

As an actor, Carpenter has appeared in films such as Disney's Adventures in Babysitting remake, The Hate You Give, Work It and Netflix's Tall Girl films. She was a regular on Girl Meets World.