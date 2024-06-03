Disney is giving a glimpse of Bluey Minisodes, a new series of animated shorts in the Bluey universe.

The studio shared a teaser and July premiere date for the minisodes Monday.

Bluey Minisodes is a collection of one- to three-minute Bluey shorts written by series creator Joe Brumm and produced by Ludo Studio.

The first seven minisodes will premiere July 3 on Disney+, with the first two episodes to air on Disney Jr. and Disney Channel the same day. The additional five episodes will broadcast on both channels that weekend.

Bluey Minisodes highlight funny and sweet moments featuring Bluey, a Blue Heeler puppy, and her sister Bingo, "leaning into playful interactions and games that further explore the characters and world of Bluey."

The teaser gives a glimpse of the premiere episode, "Burger Dog," which shows Bluey and Bingo dance to annoying music while their dad Bandit comes up with a plan to stop it.

The first minisodes also include the episodes "Bluey 3000," "Muffin Unboxing," "Letter," "Hungry," "Three Pigs" and "Animals."

The second batch of minisodes will premiere later this year, with a final batch to follow in 2025.

Disney announced Bluey Minisodes in May.

The original Bluey premiered in Australia in 2018. The show released its first extended-length special on Disney+ in April, along with two new episodes.