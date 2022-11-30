New Amsterdam actor Ryan Eggold and Shadowhunters star Isaiah Mustafa have joined the cast of Prime Video's crime drama, Cross.

The show is based on James Patterson 's best-selling Alex Cross series of novels, which follows a Washington, D.C., police detective and forensic psychologist.

Aldis Hodge was previously announced to play Cross.

Eggold will play Ed Ramsey, Cross' well-connected adversary, while Mustafa will play John Sampson, Cross' partner.

Ben Watkins serves as showrunner and executive producer.

The beloved literary character was previously portrayed on the big screen by Morgan Freeman in 1997's Kiss the Girls and 2001's Along Came a Spider.

Tyler Perry took over the role in 2012's Alex Cross.