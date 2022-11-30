Ed Helms to co-star with Jennifer Garner in Netflix's 'Family Leave' film
UPI News Service, 11/30/2022
The Office, Rutherford Falls and The Hangover actor Ed Helms has signed on for a role in the Netflix comedy movie, Family Leave.
Helms will co-star with Alias and 13 Going on 30 alum Jennifer Garner in the film adaptation of Amy Krouse-Rosenthal's book, Bedtime For Mommy.
McG -- whose credits include Charlie's Angels, We Are Marshall, Terminator Salvation and The Babysitter -- is directing and executive producing Family Leave.
"Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant," a synopsis from the streaming service said.
"When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?"
