The Office, Rutherford Falls and The Hangover actor Ed Helms has signed on for a role in the Netflix comedy movie, Family Leave.

ADVERTISEMENT

Helms will co-star with Alias and 13 Going on 30 alum Jennifer Garner in the film adaptation of Amy Krouse-Rosenthal's book, Bedtime For Mommy.

McG -- whose credits include Charlie's Angels, We Are Marshall, Terminator Salvation and The Babysitter -- is directing and executive producing Family Leave.

"Jess and Bill Walker are doing their best to keep their family connected as their children grow older, more independent, and more distant," a synopsis from the streaming service said.

"When a chance encounter with an astrological reader causes the family to wake up to a full body switch, on the morning of the most important day of each of their lives, can the Walkers unite to land a promotion, college interview, record deal and soccer tryout?"