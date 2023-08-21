RuPaul's Drag Race and RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will return for new seasons on MTV and Paramount+.

The Hollywood Reporter said Monday that RuPaul 's Drag Race, a drag competition series created and hosted by RuPaul , was renewed for Season 16 at MTV.

Variety confirmed the news.

Each episode in Season 16 will be followed by new episodes of the RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked after-show.

In addition, RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars, a spinoff featuring former contestants, will return for Season 9 at Paramount+, according to Deadline.

All Stars Season 9 will be accompanied by a new season of RuPaul 's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked.

RuPaul's Drag Race originally premiered on Logo in 2009. The series has since inspired several international spinoffs, including RuPaul's Drag Race UK, Drag Race Sweden and Drag Race Germany.

RuPaul's Drag Race is nominated for Outstanding Reality Competition Program and other awards at the 2023 Primetime Emmy Awards, which will take place in January 2024.