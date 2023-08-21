AMC Networks announced Monday that the fourth season of Creepshow is coming to its channels in October. Season 4 premieres Oct. 13 on Shudder, AMC and AMC+.
Six episodes will be available to binge on Shudder and AMC+ on the 13th. New episodes air weekly at 10 p.m. on AMC.
A trailer of the new seasons features hints of the bloody murders, monsters and ghosts who'll terrorize victims and viewers in Season 4 episodes. The macabre sense of humor includes the ghosts making a Patrick Swayze joke.
Creepshow is based on the 1982 movie by George Romero and Stephen King. Inspired by horror comics, the film spawned a 1987 movie sequel.
A Creepshow 3 went straight to video in 2006 but Greg Nicotero reinvented the series as a TV show in 2019. Nicotero also produces The Walking Dead and his company, KNB, does the zombie makeup for that show.
