Paramount+ has unveiled the cast for RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 8.

ADVERTISEMENT

The drag performer competition series will return for an eighth season in May, with series creator RuPaul as host and judge.

Season 8 will feature the return of 12 fan-favorite contestants from previous iterations of RuPaul's Drag Race:

Alexis Michelle (Season 9)

Darienne Lake (Season 6)

Heidi N Closet (Season 12)

Jaymes Mansfield (Season 9)

Jessica Wild (Season 2)

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Jimbo (Canada's Drag Race Season 1, UK vs. the World Season 1)

Kahanna Montrese (Season 11)

Kandy Muse (Season 13)

LaLa Ri (Season 13)

Monica Beverly Hillz (Season 5)

Mrs. Kasha Davis (Season 7)

Naysha Lopez (Season 8)

The new season will see the contestants compete in a series of challenges to earn a spot in the "Drag Race Hall of Fame" and a cash prize of $200,000.

Season 8 will have a two-episode premiere May 12 on Paramount+.

In addition, the season will be accompanied by new episodes of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: Untucked, which brings viewers behind the scenes to the backstage drama.