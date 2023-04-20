Lupin will return for a third season on Netflix in October.

ADVERTISEMENT

Netflix shared a premiere date, Oct. 5, and a poster for Part 3 of the heist show Thursday.

Lupin is a French series starring Omar Sy as Assane Diop, a master thief inspired by the Maurice Leblanc character Arsene Lupin. Diop seeks revenge on the wealthy family who framed his father.

The poster shows Diop (Sy) standing high above the city of Paris.

"Now in hiding, Assane must learn to live far from his wife and son. With the suffering they endure because of him, Assane can't stand it any longer and decides to return to Paris to make them a crazy proposal: leave France and start a new life elsewhere. But the ghosts of the past are never far away, and an unexpected return will turn his plans upside down," an official synopsis reads.

Lupin started production on Part 3 in November 2021.

Netflix shared a teaser trailer for the season in September that shows Diop on the run.