Zak Williams, the 40-year-old son of Robin Williams, marked the ninth anniversary of the late comedian's death with a touching Instagram message.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Dad, on the 9th anniversary of your passing, I'm remembering you for your most excellent fashion choices. These days are always hard and I love remembering you for being so very, very YOU. Love you so much!" Williams captioned a photo of his father wearing a busy patterned pair of shorts and a T-shirt as he waved a racket at fans from a tennis court.

The elder Williams -- an Oscar-winner who had been privately suffering from depression, dementia and Parkinson's disease -- hanged himself at home on Aug. 11, 2014. He was 63.

He was a stand-up comedian also known for his performances in the classic films Popeye, Aladdin, Dead Poets Society, The Fisher King, Good Morning Vietnam, Mrs. Doubtfire, Jumanji, The Birdcage, Good Will Hunting and the Night at the Museum movies.