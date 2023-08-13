Actress Ashley Judd has shared on Instagram photos of her hiking the Alps in Switzerland two years after suffering a serious leg injury while traveling in Africa.

"Walking. Switzerland. After 5 breaks in right leg, a paralyzed foot, possible amputation, all while hemorrhaging, my leg and I have come far in 2.5 years since my accident in Democratic Republic of Congo," Judd, 55, captioned Saturday's photo gallery.

"We came far up these Alps, for the sheer joy of it, confidently. Ongoing gratitude of profound proportions to the Congolese who saved me, and the surgeons, neurologist, and physical therapist who set me up for this stunning recovery. How are you celebrating your blessings? #switzerland #ch #ticino #congo."

Judd was in Africa in February 2021 to research the endangered ape species, the Bonobos, when she tripped over a tree and broke her leg in multiple places.

She underwent an eight-hour surgery in a South African hospital and spent months in intensive physical therapy.