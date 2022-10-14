Harry Potter and James Bond actor Robbie Coltrane has died.

Coltrane's agency, WME, confirmed his death Friday to The Hollywood Reporter. The Scottish actor was 72.

Coltrane died at a hospital near his home in Larbert, Scotland, according to Deadline. The actor was reportedly in poor health for the past two years.

Coltrane was known for playing Rubeus Hagrid, the groundskeeper at Hogwarts School and a friend and ally of Harry Potter (Daniel Radcliffe), in the Harry Potter films.

He also portrayed Valentin Dmitrovich Zukovsky in the James Bond movies GoldenEye (1995) and The World is Not Enough (1999).

Coltrane's TV roles included Dr. Edward "Fitz" Coltrane in the British series Cracker, which earned him three consecutive BAFTA awards for Best Actor, Danny McGlone on Tutti Frutti and Paul Finchley in National Treasure.

The actor was made an OBE in 2006 for his contributions to drama.