Fox announced Friday it has ordered Animal Control straight to series. The workplace comedy stars Joel McHale, who also executive produces.

ADVERTISEMENT

McHale plays Frank, a former cop who now works at animal control since trying and failing to expose corruption in the police department. Frank understands animals, but not humans.

Additional cast has not yet been announced. McHale will appear at MIPCOM CANNES to present Animal Control to international buyers.

Bob Fisher, Rob Greenberg, Dan Sterling and Tad Quill also executive produce.

McHale is already in the FOX family as the host of Crime Scene Kitchen. He also recurs as Starman in The CW's DC's Stargirl, and will return for Peacock's Community movie.

McHale also hosts Celebrity Beef and stars in the podcast Black Box.