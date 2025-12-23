Rob Reiner's adult children -- Romy and Jake -- are planning a memorial for the late Princess Bride and This is Spinal Tap filmmaker and his wife Michele.

The beloved couple were found stabbed to death in their Los Angeles home on Dec. 14.

Their 32-year-old son Nick, who has battled addiction and mental health issues for years, has been charged with their slayings.

He is due to be arraigned on Jan. 7.

A representative for Romy and Jake issued a statement Tuesday, stating: "Jake and Romy Reiner remain grateful for the outpouring of love and support they have received.

"They will share information about a memorial service honoring their parents at a later date."

The bodies of Reiner, 78, and his 70-year-old spouse were released to the family by the Los Angeles Medical Examiner's office this past weekend after autopsies were conducted.