'Road House' remake becomes Amazon's most-watched film debut
UPI News Service, 04/01/2024
The Road House remake has become the most-watched film debut from Amazon MGM Studios.
ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon announced Monday that the action film starring Jake Gyllenhaal drew 50 million viewers over its first two weekends on Prime Video.
"The groundbreaking, successful debut of 'Road House' is a testament to the hard work and commitment from the entire 'Road House' filmmaking team and the film's cast led by the phenomenal Jake Gyllenhaal," Amazon MGM Studios head Jennifer Salke said in a statement.
Gyllenhaal stars as Dalton, an ex-UFC fighter who is hired as a bouncer at a roadhouse in the Florida Keys. Dalton works with the owner, Frankie (Jessica Williams), to stop a crime boss and his gang from destroying the bar.
Copyright 2024 United Press International, Inc. (UPI). Any reproduction, republication, redistribution and/or modification of any UPI content is expressly prohibited without UPI's prior written consent.