Hong Kong singer and rapper Lucas is making his solo debut.

The 25-year-old recording artist released the single album Renegade on Monday following his exit from the K-pop boy band NCT.

Lucas also released two versions of his music video for the title track, "Renegade."

The "Renegade (Plan A)" video shows Lucas leading a press conference about his new album and being swarmed by reporters.

The "Renegade (Plan B)" video shows Lucas pull up at an airport and perform a choreographed dance routine on the tarmac.

Lucas came to fame as a member of NCT and its subunit, WayV.

SM Entertainment confirmed in May 2023 that Lucas was leaving NCT to focus on his solo career.

NCT released the album Golden Age in August 2023. The subunit NCT Dream released the EP Dream()Scape and a music video for the song "Smoothie" last week.