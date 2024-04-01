Universal Pictures Home Entertainment announced Monday that The American Society of Magical Negroes will be available on digital video-on-demand Tuesday. The film is available for rent or purchase.

Amazon is taking Prime Video pre-orders for $29.99. The film is currently playing in theaters from Focus Features, a division of Universal Studios.

The American Society of Magical Negroes posits that the wise Black characters who inspire White heroes in movies are actually real. Roger (David Alan Grier) recruits Aren (Justice Smith) to join the society and learn how to manage White people.

Drew Tarver plays a tech developer whom Aren must validate to earn a spot in the Society. An-Li Bogan plays another developer who experiences sexism as well as racism.

UPI reviewed the film at Sundance and praised its satire of both social issues and cinematic tropes. Kobi Libii wrote, directed and produced.