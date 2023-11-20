Comedian Ricky Gervais' Armageddon stand-up special is set to premiere on Netflix on Dec. 25.

"For the next 2,000 years, people will remember the 25th December as the day Armageddon was released on Netflix," Gervais said jokingly in a statement Monday.

John L. Spencer directed the show at the London Palladium earlier this year.

"The BAFTA- and Golden Globe-winning mind behind The Office, Extras and Afterlife takes the stage for a provocative new stand-up special, riffing on the end of humanity, political correctness, family weddings, funerals and Artificial Intelligence," a synopsis from the streaming service said in a press release.

Gervais' previous specials -- Humanity and SuperNature -- premiered on Netflix in 2018 and 2022 respectively.